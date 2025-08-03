L & S Advisors Inc Has $13.49 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $435.72 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

