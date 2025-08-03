Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $106.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $31,078,330.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,142.27. The trade was a 98.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,026,690 shares of company stock worth $257,160,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Vision MN LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.5% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

