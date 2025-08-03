Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 795 Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in APA were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 3,303.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 260,313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of APA by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 34.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 68,725 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APA from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

APA stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. APA Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

