Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 9.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

