iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7,669.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,358 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $95,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,138,000 after buying an additional 3,418,304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,935,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after buying an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,553,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $307.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $318.01.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

