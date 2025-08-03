IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $65,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $535.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $531.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $579.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.88.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

