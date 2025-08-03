Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $785.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $715.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.