Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $51,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,785,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,927,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.26% and a return on equity of 52.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Bank of America raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

