Banco Santander S.A. Has $10.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,011,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 442,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

