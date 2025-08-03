LSV Asset Management Sells 1,983 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $128,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,198,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,494,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.