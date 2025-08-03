Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 429 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Delta Financial Group Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 57,425,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,032,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,354 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

