Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,009,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $152.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.68 and a twelve month high of $191.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

