Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,550,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,132,000 after buying an additional 441,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,716,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,532,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after acquiring an additional 480,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $140.73 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $521,510.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,806.68. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $35,416,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.