Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $102.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 59.69% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,947,000 after acquiring an additional 472,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 1,067.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509,407 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.