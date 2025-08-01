UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,386,000 after purchasing an additional 136,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 982,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $699,554,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.61.

REGN opened at $545.46 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.64 and a 200 day moving average of $604.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

