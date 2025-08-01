Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,843 Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 18,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Amcor by 2,064.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Amcor’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.51.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

