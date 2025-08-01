UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 2,116 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of PG opened at $150.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.05.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.