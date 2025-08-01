Natixis Advisors LLC Has $35.64 Million Holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,075 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $35,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.