Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $36,000 Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2%

HIG stock opened at $124.36 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIG

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.