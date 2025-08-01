EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 58.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after purchasing an additional 861,770 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $35,034,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

