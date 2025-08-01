Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.92.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

