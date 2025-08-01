Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,085,000 after acquiring an additional 498,531 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,291,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TFC opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

