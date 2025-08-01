Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 2,681.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,039 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.40% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 195.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,820,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 437.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,184 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $98.16 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $101.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.