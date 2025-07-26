Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $366,000.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $55.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.1291 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

