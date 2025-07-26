Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 135.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $198.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.52. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

