iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 419,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,327,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 323.8% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 189,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IWP stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

