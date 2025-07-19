Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Director Peter B. Henry Sells 3,000 Shares

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $123.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

