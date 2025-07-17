Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 5,254 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $277.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.22. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

