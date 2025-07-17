Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $349.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.16.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

