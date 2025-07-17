Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 38,164 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,164 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,835,226,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Comcast by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

