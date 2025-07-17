Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,553 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

