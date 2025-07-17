Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $60.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 8.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $60,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IWF opened at $431.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.65 and a 200 day moving average of $391.49. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $432.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

