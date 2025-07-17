Top Insurance Stocks To Follow Today – July 14th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, SoFi Technologies, Wells Fargo & Company, Huntington Bancshares, and Progressive are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is underwriting insurance policies and managing risk for individuals and businesses. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to revenue streams from collected premiums and investment returns on reserves, but they also assume the risk of underwriting losses and claim payouts. The performance of insurance stocks often correlates with interest rates, investment income, and the frequency and severity of insured events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.36. 66,707,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,473,607. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.14. 8,065,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,107,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $476.98. 2,953,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,020. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $406.11 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.22. 57,990,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,352,766. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.26. 12,308,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225,932. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.01. 57,024,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,145,535. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $246.15. 2,869,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,296. The stock has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.89. Progressive has a 1-year low of $208.13 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Further Reading