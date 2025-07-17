Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,856 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra Research raised their price objective on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

