Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $207,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of LLY opened at $788.91 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $766.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

