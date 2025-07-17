Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Buys 4,547 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

