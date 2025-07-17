Montis Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.4% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

