Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Southern by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 16,464.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.