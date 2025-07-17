KM Capital Management Ltd. Takes $643,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KM Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,436,610,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $627.25 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $630.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $603.59 and a 200-day moving average of $585.28. The company has a market capitalization of $631.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

