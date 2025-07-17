Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,545 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Target by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

