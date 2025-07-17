The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,422,932,000 after buying an additional 138,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after buying an additional 106,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after buying an additional 96,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after buying an additional 86,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $339.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.94.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

