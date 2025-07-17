Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 105,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,121,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $307.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $309.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

