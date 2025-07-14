Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 22,260.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

FNF stock opened at $52.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

