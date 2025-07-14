Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 764 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.5% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,221 shares of company stock valued at $117,687,463 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $478.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

