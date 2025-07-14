Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.2% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $99.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

