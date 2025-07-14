lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $236.51 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.97 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

