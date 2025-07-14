Alps Advisors Inc. Has $869,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,473.73. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $88.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

