Riversedge Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.