Mathes Company Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $579.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $558.14 and its 200-day moving average is $553.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.