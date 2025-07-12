Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 224.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,244 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

